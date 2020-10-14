FREDDIE JAMES MELLERSON

FREDDIE JAMES MELLERSON, 68, truck driver at Four Star Porety, died October 6 at Select Specialty Hospital. Survivors include: wife: Betty, children: Latonya, Kerri, Freddie Jr., Brothers: Willie, Calvin, Buster, Sisters: Ella Jones, Glenda Williams, Janet Green, Berthann Mellerson, Emma Thomas. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 12 p.m., Saturday at Peaceful Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

Load entries