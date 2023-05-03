FREDERICK DOUGLASS MCCOY JR.

86, retired principal for Miami-Dade County Public Schools System, died April 30.  Survivors include his sons: Frederick D. McCoy III  and Jeremy H. McCoy; daughters: Terri Bethune and Yolanda Mitchell; a host of other relatives and friends.  Memorial service 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 10 in the chapel.

Load entries