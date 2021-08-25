FREDERICK JONES

89, Administrator for MDCPS died at Aventura Plaza Rehab and Nursing Center. Survivors include his wife: Luverne; his children: Frederick Jones, Jr., Mydron Jones, Renate Jones, Astrid R. Smith; son-in-law: Reginald Smith; grandchildren: Nicholas Smith and Tara Smith; brother: Clarence Jones.  Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Friday at Susan C. Holley Religious Center at Florida Memorial College. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at the Susan C. Holley Center.

