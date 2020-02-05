FREDESSA NACHELLE MCCLAIN

50, Cashier, died January 30.  Survivors include her children: Lyndon Albury, Drelyn Albury, Zaron Albury, Kendread Flovil, Yahiah Ysrael and Tia Ray; mother: Arlene Nelson; siblings: Satara Nelson, Shelanda Nelson, Chantice Edwards, Eugene McClain Jr. and Quan Tobler.  Service 2 p.m., Saturday at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Brownsville.

