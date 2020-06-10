FREDRICKA WILLIAMS

89, retired home healthcare aide, died June 1. Survivors include: husband, Kenneth Williams; sons, Ferdinand Williams (Moreen) and Alvin Williams; daughter, Claudette Bailey (Alfredo Blandford); grandchildren, and other relatives. Viewing 9-11 a.m., with service to follow at 11 a.m., Friday at St. Matthews Freewill Baptist Church, 6700 NW 2 Avenue, Miami, FL. Interment: Caballero Rivero Dade North.

Load entries