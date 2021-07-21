GEORGE BRANTLEY JR.

67, manager for Florida Power & Light Company, died July 18. Survivors include his wife: Joeann Randolph Brantley; sons: Kareem T. Brantley (Minca) and Kellen J. Brantley; daughter: Kristina Mary Brantley; grandchildren: Liv. J. Brantley, and Kellen J. Brantley Jr; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 1 p.m., Saturday at Bethel Apostolic Temple.

