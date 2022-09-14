GEORGIA MAE JACOBS

93, retired technician for Jackson Memorial Hospital, and retired store manager for Plunk's Market, died August 31 at University of Miami Hospital. Service 12 p.m., Saturday at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church.
Updated: September 14, 2022 @ 11:13 pm
