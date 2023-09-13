GEORGIA MAE MCINTYRE

89, retired LPN for Sate of Florida Health Department, died August 31. Survivors include sons: Kevin Jenkins, Reginald (Grace) and Alfonso McIntyre; daughters: Cheryl Webb-Ervin (Ervin), Lolita Brownlee (Billy) and Cynthia McIntyre; stepdaughter: Geanie Moore (Jessie);  grandchildren and other relatives and friends.  Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Friday. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at New Providence Missionary Baptist Church. Entombment: Vista Memorial Gardens.

