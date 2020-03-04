GEORGIANA J. BETHEL

96, retired classroom teacher for Miami-Dade County Public School System, died February 29. Survivors include her sister, Edna J. Williams; nieces, Sharon D. Williams and Judith C. Hemmingway; nephew, Gerald A. Williams (Florida); grandnephews, Carlis  A. Williams, Derrall K. Williams, Kevin A. Raye (LaKisha) and  Timothy L. Williams and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 4-7 p.m., Monday, March 10 in the chapel. Service 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 11 at The Historic Mt. Zion Baptist Church.           

Load entries