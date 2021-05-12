GERRONIA O. FERGUSON

82, homemaker, died April 30 at Memorial West Hospital. Survivors include her husband: Deacon Arlington Ferguson, Jr.; son: Jeffery Carl Ferguson; daughters: Dena Geddes, Ann Ferguson, Lynn Henry (Bishop Deron Henry), Victoria Smith (Sherman), Gerronia Figgs, Shawna  Figgs and Felicia Brooks (Walter Jr.); daughter-In-Law; Barbara Ferguson; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Viewing 3 - 6:30 p.m.,  Friday at Opa-Locka Church of God.  Service 10 a.m., Saturday at Bethel Apostolic Temple. 

