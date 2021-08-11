GERTIE MAE (TROTTER) WILCHER

83, retired home healthcare nurse, died August 5 at home. Survivors: sons: Calvin Logue, Tyrone Wilcher, Michael Wilcher (Shawna); daughters: Iris Johnson (Roland), Michelle Jamison (Robert), Cheryl Ferguson (Cyril), Esther Fletcher (Walter); sons and daughters-in-love: John Turner (Elizabeth), Richard Wilcher (Sandra), Betty Dennis (George), Delores Clarke (Roland), Clementine Anderson (Robert), Mary Mack; sisters: Mildred Thornton and Rejestice Barnhart. brother: Theodore Trotter.  Viewing 12 - 8 p.m., Friday at The 59 Street Pentecostal Church of God, 2295 NW 59 Street, Miami, FL 33142.  Service 10 a.m., Saturday at New Birth Baptist Church Cathedral of Faith International, 2300 NW 135 Street, Miami, FL 33167.

