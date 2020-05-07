GERTRUDE BAILEY

83, died April 30 at Palmetto General Hospital. Survivors include daughters, Ruth Bailey, Taunuia Greson; sisters, Deris Williams, Margarette Wilson, Ruthie Mae Williams, Paulette Holton, Patricia Rudd; brothers, Larry Williams, Sr., Tyrone; adopted daughter, Lisa Smith Henry. Graveside service 11 a.m., Thursday. 

