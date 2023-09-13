GLADYS LEE DAVIS

85, private duty nurse, died September 6. Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Friday at 59th Street Pentecostal Church of God. Service 2 p.m., Saturday at Peaceful Zion Missionary Baptist Church. 

