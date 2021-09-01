GLADYS LEVIRN BROWN

78, laborer and assistant daycare teacher for North Dade Christian Daycare, died August 26 at Jackson North Hospital. Survivors include her sons: Edwin Willams (Beverly), Ralph Williams(Joyce) and Norman Williams; daughter: Rhonda Ham(Alfred); 13 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3 - 6 p.m., Thursday in the chapel.  Graveside service 1 p.m., Friday at Southern Memorial Park. 

