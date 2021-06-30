GLENN L. MOTON
wright

66, retired firefighter, died June 19.  Survivors include: children: Shondrell Moton (James Hilbert), Trelany Moton, Latoya Moton Brandford (Anthony Brandford), Darell Moton, Demetrius Moton (Shanelle); siblings: Glenda Moton, Yvonne Moton, Debbie McCray (Christopher McCray), and Eric Moton (Mable Moton). Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Friday  at Peaceful Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Service 12 p.m., Saturday at the church.

Load entries