GLORIA DOWDELL

85, retired nurse for Jackson Memorial Hospital Trauma Unit, died February 13 at home. Survivors include: her daughters:  Josephine Wallace, and Theresa Brookins; sons: Gregory Dowdell, and Robert Dowdell; ten grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Service 10 a.m., Today at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church.    

