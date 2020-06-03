GLORIA RAMOS DUNN

92, retired x-ray technician, died May 25 at home.  Survivors include: her sons, Martin C. Dunn, Sr., Vincent P. Dunn and Anthony B. Dunn, Sr; daughter, Joyce Wright; 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives. Private service 10 a.m., today at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church.

