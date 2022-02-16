GRACE REBECCA DEMERITTE MCCRANEY

95, retired educator, for Miami-Dade County Public School System, died February 9 at home. Survivors include her sons: Albert McCraney Jr., Kenneth McCraney, and Stephen McCrany; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3 - 6 p.m., Thursday in the chapel. Service 9 a.m., Friday at St. Mary’s Wesleyan Methodist Church.
