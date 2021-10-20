GREGORY CALVIN WHITE

63, DJ, Music International, died October 13. Survivors include: mother: Jane Louise White; brothers: Craig and Rufus White; sisters: Desiree McNeil, Angela and Anastasia White; and other relatives. Viewing 9 -10 a.m., with service to follow at 10 a.m., Thursday, October 28 in the chapel. Interment: Caballero Rivero Dade North.

