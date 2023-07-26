GREGORY HOWELL SR.

65, Landscaper, died July 17 Survivors include his significant other, Merdie Lane; mother, Mary Howell; son, Gregory Howel, Jr.; daughters, Ashante and Arnea; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 5 - 7 p.m., Friday at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Coconut Grove. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at the church. 

