GWENDOLYN YVONNE DICKSON

78, died May 28. Survivors include husband: City of Miami Retired Police Chief Clarence Dickson; daughters: Traci Dickson-Aveni and Raquel King (Johnaphon); five grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Viewing 4 - 7 pm., Friday at Greater Bethel AME Church. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at the church. Intombent: Caballero Rivero Dade North.

