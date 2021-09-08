GWENNETH MUNROE

83, retired nursing assistant for private duty, died September 1 at home.  Survivors include her husband: Norman S. Munroe; daughters: Yvonne T. Williams,  Angela Taylor and Michelle Green; sons: Brian Taylor, Byron Taylor and Wayne Taylor; 16 grandchildren;  30 great-grand children; and a host of other relatives and friends.  Service 10:30 a.m., Friday at Northside Seven Day Adventist Church.

