Happy Birthday
In loving memory of,
KENNETH EARL GIBSON
“Kenny”
10/10/1951 - 10/15/2017
Four years has passed since you left us. To some you are forgotten, to some you are of the past, but to us, the ones who loved, your memories will always last.
Your siblings,
June, Pat and Al.
