HAROLD L. HALL, 95, retired Maintenance Environmental for United States Postal Service, died September 2 at Jackson Memorial North Hospital. Survivors include his wife, Juanita T. Hall; daughters, Karla S. Hall; Valarie McMillan (Harry) and Rondrea Barry;10 grandchildren; 8 great - grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 4-6 p.m., Tuesday September 22 in the chapel. Graveside Service 11 a.m., Wednesday September 23 at Dade Memorial North

