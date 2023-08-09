HARRY HAMPTON LEMON

92, retired longshoreman, died August 2 at Jackson Memorial Hospital North. Survived by his brother: Handy Lemon, Jr. of Miami, FL; sister: Betty Mellerson(James) of Baltimore, Maryland.  Service 1 p.m., Saturday at New Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church located at 7103 NW 22 Avenue, Miami, FL 33147.

