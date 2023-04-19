HARRY KELLEY SR.

76, retired mechanic for Miami-Dade County Public Schools System, died April 12 at University of Miami Hospital. Survivors include his sons: Harry Kelley Jr., and Mahazioth(Hershey) Kelley; daughter: Eboni Kelley; brother: Prince Kelley; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3 - 6 p.m., Thursday in the chapel. Service 11 a.m., Friday in the chapel.

