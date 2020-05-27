HATTIE A. MACK

71, health care, died May 18 at Wellstar Medical Center, Atlanta, GA.  Survivor: husband, James L. Mack, Sr; children, James L. Mack, Jr., Tarvis D. Mack, Trenzette Mack, Cabron J. Mack, Mekra Mack, Tedra Mack.  Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday.  

