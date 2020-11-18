HATTIE PEARL BLAKELY

HATTIE PEARL BLAKELY, 92, homemaker died November 12. Survivors include her brothers: Roosevelt and Claxton Fowler; niece: Commissioner Betty T. Ferguson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 10 - 11:30 a.m., Thursday at Range Chapel. Private Graveside Service 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Southern Memorial Park Cemetery.

