HAUGHTON BARRETT

87, manager for Southern Wine and Spirits, died July 27 at North Florida Regional Hospital. Survivors include his wife: Dale Hamilton Barrett; sons: Michael, Twan(Lorna) and Craig (Shanika); daughter: Jacqueline; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel Service 10 a.m., Saturday at Sierra Norwood Baptist Church.

