HAZEL E. WILSON

HAZEL E. WILSON, 83, retired educator for MDCPS, died October 14 at home. Survivors: children: Princess Campbell, Valerie Cook, Cheryl King, Laura Watkins, Julie Brown, Walter L. Wilson Jr; siblings: Cleartis Mashack, Bettye Mashack, Vera Smith, Carl Mashack, Brenda Rhym; grandchildren: Henry T. Brooks II, Erika Brooks, Michelle Brown, Michael Brown Jr, Brandon Roberts, Kayla Roberts, Ashley Brooks, Andrew King, Jasmine Wilson; great grands: Erick Brooks, Henry T. Brooks III. Services 11 a.m., Saturday at 93rd Street Community Baptist Church.

Load entries