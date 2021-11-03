HAZEL L. CONEY

 87, retired baker at Publix, died October 24. Survivors include:Two daughters: Frances Dennis and Pamela Smith (Vince); six grandchildren, and other relatives. Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at Mt. Gilead Community Baptist Church, 1701 NW 69 Street. Interment: Caballero Rivero Dade North.

