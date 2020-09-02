HELEN EDGECOMBE

88, retired nurse Jackson Memorial Hospital, died August 21. Survivors include: sons, William B. Green (Winnie) and James C. Green( Geraldine); nieces and nephews,  Kenneth, Elaine, James, Cleaster, Freddie, and Samuel; grandchildren, Tony, Antrial, Antonique, Keith, Eric, April, James Jr. , Vaki, Chaz, and Tan; many  great-grandchildren. Graveside service 2 p.m., Thursday at  Dade Memorial Park North. 

