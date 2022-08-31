HENRIETTA MCGEE - DAVIS

77, retired district manager, for Goodwill Incorporated, died August 27, at HCA hospital in Tallahassee, Florida . Survivors include her sister: Constance Burton of Miami, FL; daughter: Patricia Byars (James) Thomasville, GA.; son: Johnny McGee, Orlando, FL;  grandchildren: Latarua Perry of Thomasville, Ga., LJ Perry Jr., of Riverdale, GA.; Johntavius McGee and Johnny McGee III of Orlando, FL.; great-granddaughter: Marlei’a Perry of Thomasville, GA.; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 3 - 6 p.m., Thursday in the chapel. Service 12 p.m., Friday in the chapel.

