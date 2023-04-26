HENRY C. BROWN SR.

89, retired motor vehicle operator, for the United States Postal Service, died April 19 at Hialeah Hospital. Survivors include his wife: Nena Brown; sons: Henry C. Brown Jr.,(Earnice) and Aaron L. Brown Sr.,(Virginia) and a host of other relatives and friends.  Viewing 3 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 1 p.m., Saturday at St. James A.M.E. Church.  

