HONORABLE CARRIE PITTMAN MEEK

95, retired congresswoman died November 28 at home. Survivors include her son: Hon. Kendrick Meek; daughters: Lucia Davis-Raiford and Sheila Davis Kinui; and a host of other relatives and friends.  Viewing 1 - 5 p.m., Sunday, December 5 at Booker T. Washington Senior High School located at 1200 NW 6 Avenue; Miami, Fl. 33136. Wake 6 - 8 p.m., Monday, December 6, at  Miami-Dade College North Campus, William and Joan Lehman Theater located 11380 NW  27 Avenue, Miami, Florida 33167. Funeral services and homegoing celebration 11 a.m., Tuesday, December 7, at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church of Miami Gardens located 21311 NW 34 Avenue, Miami Gardens, Florida 33056.  In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to: The Carrie Meek Foundation, Inc. 4000 NW 142 Street; Opa-locka, Florida 33054. 

Load entries