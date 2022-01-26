IDA MAE ADAMS

102, retired environmental service engineer and housekeeping for VA Hospital, died January 13 at Aventura Hospital. Survivors include: her daughters: Brenda Manson and Barbara Pratt; son: William Adams; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing 4 - 7 p.m., Friday in the chapel. Service 2 p.m., Saturday at 93rd Street Community Missionary Baptist Church. 

 

