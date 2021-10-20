In loving memory of,
GLADYS COLEY TAYLOR
06/16/1935 – 10/19/2020
You left nuggets of wisdom and precious memories. Your prayers, spiritual guidance and love of God will be cherished always.
May the winds of heaven blow softly and whisper in your ear, You are forever in our thoughts and always in our hearts.
We love you and miss you so much.
The Family of
Gladys Coley Taylor.
