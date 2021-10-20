GLADYS COLEY TAYLOR

In loving memory of,

 GLADYS COLEY TAYLOR

06/16/1935 – 10/19/2020

 

You left nuggets of wisdom and precious memories. Your prayers, spiritual guidance and love of God will be cherished always.

May the winds of heaven blow softly and whisper in your ear, You are forever in our thoughts and always in our hearts.

We love you and miss you so much. 

The Family of

Gladys Coley Taylor.

