In Memoriam: In loving memory of ALANDRIA MASHAUN DAVIS

04/14/1976 - 11/02/2019

 We think of you always but especially today. You will never be forgotten although you are gone away.  

Your memory is a keepsake with which we never part. God has you in His keeping we have you in our hearts.

From dad, mom, brothers, family and friends.

