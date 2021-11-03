In Memoriam: THELMA JANE RAHMING ‘THELLY’

In loving memory of THELMA JANE RAHMING  ‘THELLY’

01/01/1922 - 11/04/2007

We think of you always but especially today. You will never be forgotten although you are gone away. Your memory is a keepsake with which we never part. God has you in His keeping, we have you in our hearts. 

The Rahming Family.

