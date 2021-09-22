In loving memory of,
WYNTON KYLE ANDERS
07/23/1960 - 09/23/2017
Four years has passed since you left us so suddenly.
We thank God for the time He allowed you in our lives.
And the cherished memories you left behind.
We love and miss you dearly!
Mama, Janis and
The Family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));