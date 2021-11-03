In Remembrance: In loving memory of DOROTHEA ELAINE COPELAND

11/24/1949 - 09/05/2021
Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live, and everyone who lives and believes in me shall never die” John 11:25
For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believeth in Him should not perish but have everlasting life. We miss you so much beyond words! Although your gone, you will never ever be forgotten.
Your Loving Family
