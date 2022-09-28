In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
ALBERT CALVIN HAYES
08/09/1954 - 09/30/2021
It’s hard for me but missing you is something that I do every day. I sometimes look at your picture and other times I listen to your voice on my phone. I am so happy that the lord blessed me to be able to tell you how much I love and thank you for being such a good Husband. We love and miss you dearly.
From your loving wife,
Betty and family.
