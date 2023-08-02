Happy Birthday
In loving memory of,
ALICIA JANET PARISH
08/06/1984 - 11/16/2022
Your birthday is still a day of celebration.
This is the day we were blessed with an angel who was loved by everybody. The adoration felt by everyone you touched is a daily reminder of how beautiful you were.
The lives you touched as an EXCEPTIONAL MOTHER, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, granddaughter, friend and educator of many will always be cherished.
You are forever in our hearts and it was an honor to be in your presence for 38 years.
Happy 39th Birthday Lisa,
our forever angel.
WE LOVE YOU!! WE LOVE YOU!!
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));