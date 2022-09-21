Happy Birthday
In loving memory of,
ALPHONZO PONTON AKA PEEWEE
09/24/1958 - 04/29/2022
You are not here with me in the flesh but you will always be on my mind and in my heart. God knows and sees all; you are so loved and forever missed I love you but God loves you best.
Your loving devoted sister Diane Handfield, Desiree, Maasai, Isaac and the Ponton family.
