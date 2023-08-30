ANTHONY “TONY” aka “SMILEY” NEAL

In Memoriam

In loving memory of,

ANTHONY “TONY” aka “SMILEY” NEAL

Remembering you fondly, thinking about you daily. You are forever loved and missed.  Rest in Peace.

Your mother, W. Doris Neal, the Neal and Boatwright families.

