In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
ANTOINE XAVIER PAYNE
08/25/1970 - 06/20/2016
Greater is He that is in me than He that is in the world. When we lose a loved one here on earth, we gain an angel in Heaven that watches over us.
You will forever be in our hearts and mind. Missing you dearly. We love you.
The Walker Family, your sister Natacha, brother Willie, and your daughter Antionette.
