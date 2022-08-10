ANTWAN TERRELL BETHEL

Happy Birthday

In loving memory of,

ANTWAN TERRELL BETHEL

08/12/1976 - 08/27/2019

If I could write a story it would be one of the greatest ever told. One of a loving, kind friend, father and son with a true heart of gold. We could go on for thousands of pages of our time together and it still wouldn’t be enough to express just how much we love and miss you every single day. 

Thank you for the memories, the laughs, the tears, and everything in between.  Until we meet again, Happy Heavenly Birthday!

Your children.. Mekala, Mekhi, Miles., your mother Johnnie and stepfather Jeffrey.

Load entries