Happy Birthday
In loving memory of,
ANTWAN TERRELL BETHEL
08/12/1976 - 08/27/2019
Thoughts of you do not make us cry, they rather make us smile and fill our soul with happiness because we know you are peacefully resting in heaven. We love and miss you.
Your children: Mekala, Mekhi, Miles; your mother: Johnnie, stepfather: Jeffrey and family.
