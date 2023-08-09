ANTWAN TERRELL BETHEL

 Happy Birthday

In loving memory of,

ANTWAN TERRELL BETHEL

08/12/1976 - 08/27/2019

Thoughts of you do not make us cry, they rather make us smile and fill our soul with happiness because we know you are peacefully resting in heaven. We love and miss you.

Your children: Mekala, Mekhi, Miles; your mother: Johnnie, stepfather: Jeffrey and family.

Load entries