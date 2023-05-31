In Memoriam
In loving memory of,
ARIANE SAMALA PERSON
02/26/1979 - 05/30/2020
To our beautiful Ari, It’s been so hard without you. We had so many dreams, so many things we still wanted to do. We will never understand why you were taken away from us so soon. It’s been three years and nothing has been the same. We miss you, we grieve for you, we wish you were still here. We love you so much and hope one day to see you again.
Love, dad, Andre, Lori, Dena and Jonathan.
