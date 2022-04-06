ARPIE ALEXANDER

Happy Heavenly Birthday In loving Memory
We didn’t expect this rain to come
for no storm for us was projected,
but now it seems we’re in this rain and
so many of us are affected.
Sometimes it looks like we’ll get a break,
I see clear skies In the distance,
But all it takes is a funny thought
to remind me that one of us is missing.
You had no degrees, you wore no titles
except wife, mom, grandma.
You probably didn’t even realize you had
such a quite power.
We smile so proud for you did see three generations held them in your arms,
face to face, you gave them hugs and kisses.
I know I know I know you would not want us
to be in sadness
because what’s from you is now in us
and what you gave us was happiness.
Forever in our hearts.
Your loving family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.0&appId=1810515642321544&autoLogAppEvents=1'; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));