ARPIE ALEXANDER

Happy Heavenly Birthday In loving Memory

We didn’t expect this rain to come

 for no storm for us was projected, 

but now it seems we’re in this rain and

 so many of us are affected. 

Sometimes it looks like we’ll get a break,

 I see clear skies In the distance,

But all it takes is a funny thought

 to remind me that one of us is missing.

You had no degrees, you wore no titles 

except wife, mom, grandma. 

You probably didn’t even realize you had 

such a quite power. 

We smile so proud for you did see three generations held them in your arms,

 face to face, you gave them hugs and kisses.

I know I know I know you would not want us

to be in sadness

 because what’s from you is now in us 

and what you gave us was happiness.

Forever in our hearts.

Your loving family.

